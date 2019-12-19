Patriots vs. Bills odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from model on 95-65 roll

It's an AFC East showdown when the Buffalo Bills head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Patriots lead the division at 11-3, but the 10-4 Bills could earn a chance to win the East by avenging a 16-10 loss in Week 4. Both teams are defined by defense, with the Patriots boasting the NFL's top unit and the Bills not far behind. Tom Brady is still finding a way to win, while second-year pro Josh Allen is doing the same with Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. New England is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 36.5. Before making any Bills vs. Patriots picks of your own, go see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model

Patriots vs. Bills spread: New England -6.5

Patriots vs. Bills over-under: 36.5

Patriots vs. Bills money line: New England -281, Buffalo +225

NE: QB Tom Brady is 31-3 against Buffalo

BUF: RB Devin Singletary has rushed for at least 75 yards in five of the last seven games.

The model knows the Patriots have covered the spread in their last four Saturday games and have the league's top defense in scoring (12.9) and total yards per game (268.4). New England has 36 takeaways and an astonishing plus-24 turnover margin. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, while safety Devin McCourty has five. Jamie Collins leads the unit with 72 tackles and has six sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The model also knows Bills are 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams in Foxborough, and Buffalo is second in the league in scoring defense (15.9 points per game) and third in total yards (291.9). Buffalo has forced 21 turnovers, and the best player on the defense is shutdown corner Tre'Davious White, who has six interceptions and 17 pass breakups. The unit also has 42 sacks, led by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips' 9.5.

Allen has brought stability to the offense for the Bills, who are 6-0-1 against the spread on the road this season. He has thrown for 2,876 yards and 18 touchdowns and has a big-time target in John Brown, who has 1,007 yards and five TDs on 71 catches

