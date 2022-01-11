After a one-year hiatus, the New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs. The 2022 NFL playoffs will be the 18th postseason appearance for New England under Bill Belichick, but the first without Tom Brady and the first as an AFC Wild Card team. That means the Patriots will begin their Super Bowl pursuit on the road for the first time since 1998. Saturday's 2022 NFL Wild Card game will be against a familiar foe, the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a four-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Saturday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills

Bills vs. Patriots date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Bills vs. Patriots time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Patriots live stream: Paramount+

AFC Wild Card picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Before you tune in to Saturday's Bills vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 136-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

For Patriots vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. This game will feature the NFL's top two defenses, as the Bills ranked first in scoring defense while the Patriots ranked second. Only Buffalo looked elite defensively down the stretch, as it held its last four opponents to just 15 points per game. On the other hand, New England wore down as the season went on and allowed its last four opponents to average 25.8 points.

One of those four games for both teams was a 33-21 victory for the Bills over the Patriots in Week 16. Buffalo dominated time of possession by over 10 minutes and utilized a balanced offensive game plan. With New England's recent struggles against the run, the model has Buffalo being more run-oriented in Saturday's matchup. It has the Bills topping 130 yards on the ground and averaging over 5.0 yards per carry.

The Bills are also projected to win by a touchdown, so the model has Buffalo covering in well over 50 percent of simulations.

