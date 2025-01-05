AFC East rivals on opposite ends of the standings face off in NFL Week 18 as the New England Patriots (3-13) host the Buffalo Bills (13-3) on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills have locked in the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and enter the regular-season finale on a three-game winning streak. They visit a Patriots side that kept the score close against the Bills in Week 16 but is turning its attention to having a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Patriots vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. The Bills are expected to rest most of their starters in preparation for the deep playoff run, and their first stringers only narrowly defeated the Patriots in Buffalo 24-22 a few weeks ago. That being said, New England is an inconsistent 6-9-1 against the spread on the season.

Sunday's game will give the Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky an opportunity to show how reliable of a backup he is against the Patriot's 15th-ranked passing defense. The Patriots are expected to start Drake Maye, who threw two touchdowns against Buffalo in Week 16 but has struggled to avoid throwing interceptions overall this season. Even with most of Buffalo's starters sitting, the model has the Bills covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

