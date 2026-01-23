By Sunday's end, a champion of the AFC will be crowned and have their ticket punched for Super Bowl LX. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will square off for that right to advance to Santa Clara to play for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday at Mile High.

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-5.5) at Broncos Broncos Patriots Patriots Broncos Patriots Patriots Patriots

Pete Prisco's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Broncos +5.5: "The New England defense can be stingy, especially against the run, which can put more pressure on Payton to scheme up things to make it easier for Stidham. I think Payton is one of the best play callers in the league, so I think he will.

"On the other side, Drake Maye will be making his first road playoff start for the Patriots. That can be daunting, especially against a good Denver defense. But Maye has been good on the road this season. Then again, this is the playoffs.

"The Bills ran on the Broncos last week, so I expect the Patriots to try to do the same. New England is averaging 156.1 rushing yards per game over the last seven games, but I think Denver will be better this time against the run.

"It would be easy to pick the Pats here based on Stidham playing. But I think the Denver players will elevate their games around him and Payton will have a big day calling the game for him. I think Denver's defense will get the best of the Pats offense. Denver goes to the Super Bowl." Pick: Broncos 23, Patriots 21

SportsLine's Bruce Marshall's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Look no further than Marshall to help you make your pick for the AFC Championship. The SportsLine expert has been on a tear with his NFL picks, owning a 58-38-2 record (+1589) over his last 98 NFL plays. Now, he's turned his attention to this playoff matchup between New England and Denver. We can tell you Marshall is leaning Over the 42.5 point total, but to see his official ATS pick, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Tyler Sullivan's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Patriots -5.5: "Will Stidham rise to the occasion and pull off what would be a historic upset? I doubt it. One of the underrated developments of these playoffs has been the rise of New England's defense. Once thought to live and die by the performance of Drake Maye, the Patriots have won back-to-back playoff matchups even as their MVP-contending quarterback hasn't played his best wire to wire. That's largely been due to the defense, which is coming off a dominating win over Houston, where it accounted for five turnovers. If the Patriots' defense makes Stidham's head spin even half as much as they C.J. Stroud's, they should punch their ticket to the Super Bowl rather convincingly. Oh, and if you are concerned about New England going on the road, let's factor this in: the Patriots were the only team in the NFL to boast a perfect 8-0 record on the road this season and were also 7-1 ATS in those contests." Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 17

John Breech's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Broncos +5.5: "Maye struggled against one of the best defenses in the NFL, and now, he has to once again play one of the best defenses in the NFL, except this time, he has to go on the road. Maye has taken a beating this postseason (he's been sacked 10 times in two games) and it could get worse this week. He took the fourth-most sacks in the NFL this year and he's facing a defense that recorded the FIFTH-MOST sacks in a single season in NFL history. I have no idea how the Patriots offensive line is going to stop the Broncos' pass-rush.

"When Maye starts taking hits, he tends to fumble the ball. He's fumbled SIX times in his two playoff games and the Patriots have lost three of those fumbles. The Broncos are 9-1 this season when they force at least one turnover, so something as simple as recovering a fumble could be the key to pulling off the upset here.

"Stidham might only throw for 103 yards in this game, but if he plays mistake-free football and doesn't turn the ball over, Denver will have a chance to win." Pick: Patriots 20, Broncos 17

Jared Dubin's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Patriots -5.5: "This one is pretty simple: the Broncos will not have their starting quarterback for this game. It's really hard to see them putting together a representative offensive performance with Jarrett Stidham at the helm -- especially given how well the New England defense has played so far during the playoffs in holding down offenses piloted by Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud. New England's offense hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in either of its games against elite defenses, and the Broncos present another one for them to go up against, but I have far more trust in Drake Maye going against a Denver unit that has actually shown some leaks since its bye week, than I do in Stidham and Co. against the Pats." Pick: Patriots 21, Broncos 10

Jordan Dajani's Patriots vs. Broncos pick

Patriots -5.5: "Stidham is the seventh quarterback to make his first start of the season in the playoffs, and only one of the previous six actually won their game. He is 1-3 as an NFL starter, and it will be interesting to see how Sean Payton alters his game plan with Bo Nix out. Regardless of Stidham's role on Sunday, there are two things that must happen if the Broncos want this upset: The run game has to reappear and the defense has to dominate. Since J.K. Dobbins was injured in Week 10, the Broncos rank bottom 10 in rushing yards per game and yards per rush. Dobbins has a chance to return this week, but I'm not banking on him to be an X factor. This Denver defense ranks top three in points allowed per game (18.3), yards allowed per game (278.2) and third-down percentage (33.8%) as well. Vance Joseph's unit can definitely contain Drake Maye, but the Patriots are the only team with a perfect against-the-spread record (8-0) on the road this season. I believe this will be a close game until New England finally covers in the fourth quarter." Pick: Patriots 20, Broncos 13

