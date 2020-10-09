Patriots vs. Broncos: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver @ New England

Current Records: Denver 1-3; New England 2-2

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Gillette Stadium. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

The Broncos had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-28 win over the New York Jets last Thursday. Denver can attribute much of their success to RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Gordon's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 13 points for Denver. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between New England and the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday was not particularly close, with the Patriots falling 26-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR N'Keal Harry and QB Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos are now 1-3 while New England sits at 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 306.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Denver, the Patriots rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New England and Denver both have two wins in their last four games.

Nov 12, 2017 - New England 41 vs. Denver 16

Dec 18, 2016 - New England 16 vs. Denver 3

Jan 24, 2016 - Denver 20 vs. New England 18

Nov 29, 2015 - Denver 30 vs. New England 24