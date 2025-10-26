The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will square off in NFL Week 8 hoping to continue their winning ways. The Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-6 in Week 7 at home, while the Patriots went to Nashville and took down the Tennessee Titans 31-13. New England has won four games in a row to move to the top of the AFC East, while Cleveland is 2-5 near the bottom of the AFC North.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Patriots are 7-point favorites, according to the latest Browns vs. Patriots odds. The over/under for total points scored is 40.5. The Patriots are -360 money line favorites (risk $360 to win $100), while the Browns are +284 underdogs. Before you make any Patriots vs. Browns picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet Browns vs. Patriots at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Where to bet on Browns vs. Patriots

Where to watch Browns vs. Patriots on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Browns vs. Patriots betting preview

Odds: Patriots -7, over/under 40.5

New England has been on fire of late, highlighted by Drake Maye taking a step forward as a quarterback. Stefon Diggs has emerged as a true No. 1 receiver but the Patriots can still improve with their run game and defense. On the flip side, the Browns have a quarterback dilemma with two rookies while also featuring one of the best defenses in the league. The Patriots are 5-2 ATS this season and 3-4 to the Over, while the Browns are 3-4 ATS and 3-4 to the Over.

Click here to bet Browns vs. Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Browns vs. Patriots score prediction, picks

The Patriots have actually only covered this particular line twice in their seven games, logging blowout wins over the Panthers and Titans but struggling to pull away from better squads in their other victories. The Browns have managed to keep things close despite poor quarterback play, covering this particular line in four of their games. The SportsLine Projection Model backs the Browns to cover in 51% of simulations and believes they are worth playing on the money line, as they win 37% of the time as +286 underdogs to bring value at those odds.

Browns vs. Patriots score prediction: Patriots 23, Browns 17

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Browns vs. Patriots. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.