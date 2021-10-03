Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ New England

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-1; New England 1-2

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road again next Sunday and play against the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Tampa Bay came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, falling 34-24. QB Tom Brady put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 432 yards on 55 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 146.50.

Meanwhile, New England lost to the New Orleans Saints at home by a decisive 28-13 margin. A silver lining for the Patriots was the play of WR Kendrick Bourne, who caught six passes for one TD and 96 yards. Bourne's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Jets last week.

The Buccaneers are now 2-1 while New England sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay is stumbling into the contest with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 348.7 on average. New England's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 180 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.