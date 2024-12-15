The Arizona Cardinals (6-7) aren't out of the playoff race just yet, but they must get back into the win column when the New England Patriots (3-10) visit in NFL Week 15 on CBS and Paramount+. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have cooled off since their hot start to the season and have lost three straight games since returning from their Week 11 bye. They host a Patriots team that is coming off of their bye week and focused on its rebuild after being eliminated from playoff contention for the season. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 6-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Sunday's game will be on CBS.

Cardinals vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Cardinals vs. Patriots time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Cardinals vs. Patriots, the model is backing Arizona to cover the spread. The Cardinals can't afford to lose a fourth straight game if they want to keep their push for the playoffs alive. They are still 8-5-0 against the spread this season and were able to cover in Week 13 against a tough Minnesota Vikings team, while the Patriots have only covered once in their last three games.

New England will be fresh off of the bye and quarterback Drake Maye has shown strides in each of his starts. However, Maye isn't as dynamic as Murray and doesn't have a weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. to target. The Patriots' defense has also fallen off, which opens the door for Arizona to win and cover at home.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games.