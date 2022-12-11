Teams looking to snap two-game losing streaks will clash when the New England Patriots meet the Arizona Cardinals in a key interconference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Patriots (6-6), who are one-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture, dropped a 24-10 decision to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday. The Cardinals (4-8), who are on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture, lost 25-24 two weeks ago to the Los Angeles Chargers before going into their bye. New England has won the last two matchups with Arizona.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Cardinals vs. Patriots picks or NFL bets, you should check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has broken down Patriots vs. Cardinals on MNF. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Cardinals spread: New England -1.5

Patriots vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

Patriots vs. Cardinals money line: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105

NE: Patriots are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games following a double-digit home loss

ARI: Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Patriots vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Patriots can cover

Quarterback Mac Jones has completed 184 of 270 passes (68.1%) for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns for a rating of 87. He has also rushed for a score and has not thrown a pick since Oct. 30. He has played better of late, and in a Thanksgiving night loss at Minnesota, Jones completed 28 of 39 passes (71.8%) for 382 yards and two touchdowns for a 119.8 rating. In last Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, he completed 22 of 36 passes (61.1%) for 195 yards and one TD.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is his top target. Meyers has 50 receptions for 593 yards (11.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a 30-yarder. Meyers has 167 yards after the catch and has converted 28 first downs. He has had two nine-catch performances, including nine receptions for 60 yards and a score in a win at the New York Jets on Oct. 30. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Despite that, the Patriots are not a lock to cover the Patriots vs. Cardinals spread. That's because Arizona has a dual-threat quarterback in Kyler Murray, who leads the team in passing, completing 258 of 389 attempts (66.3%) for 2,359 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has seven interceptions and an 87.1 rating. Murray is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 66 times for 415 yards (6.3 average) with three big plays, including a 42-yarder, and three touchdowns. He has also converted 23 first downs.

Among his many options is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In just six games, Hopkins is tied for the team lead with 49 receptions for 574 yards (11.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has seven big plays, including a season-long 33-yarder. He has 126 yards after the catch and has also converted 27 first downs. In a 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, Hopkins had 10 catches for 98 yards. He also had 12 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown at Minnesota on Oct. 30. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Patriots picks

The model has broken down Monday Night Football's Patriots vs. Cardinals matchup from all angles. It is leaning Under the total, with the model projecting 42 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cardinals vs. Patriots spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 156-112 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.