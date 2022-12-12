Two teams on two-game losing streaks will look to get back on track on Monday night. Bill Belichick's Patriots will put their 6-6 record on the line against a 4-8 Cardinals club that will probably be on the golf course this time next month.

New England may be joining them if it doesn't start stacking wins. The Patriots are currently the AFC's ninth-seeded team. They need to leapfrog the Jets and Chargers over the season's final month if they are going to make it back to the playoffs for a second straight year and for the 20th time in Belichick's 23 years on the job. The Cardinals won't make it easy on them, however, as Arizona's roster includes several proud veterans who are hoping to get a much-needed win in front of their home fans.

When the Patriots have the ball

Injuries have decimated the Patriots' offensive line. Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out, while Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste are questionable. New England's offense will also be without wideout Jakobi Meyers and likely also running back Damien Harris, who is doubtful for the game.

Conor McDermott, a six-year veteran with seven career starts under his belt, is slated to replace Wynn in the starting lineup. He and his teammates will have their hands full trying to contain Cardinals defensive ends J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, who have a combined 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 12 passes defensed.

Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne will have to pick up the slack with Meyers out. The trio will look to take advantage of an Arizona secondary that will be without starting cornerback Byron Murphy and backup strong safety Charles Washington. Antonio Hamilton, Murphy's backup is a seven-year veteran who recorded his first career interception earlier this season.

Per usual, the Patriots' success on offense rides on Mac Jones' shoulders. The second-year quarterback has had an up-and-down year to this point that is emblematic of his team's .500 record. While his offense is missing a few pieces, Jones should still be able to take advantage of a Cardinals defense that is last in the NFL in points allowed and red zone efficiency. Jones will have to keep an eye on Budda Baker, who has emerged as one of the league's top safeties.

Equally as important as their quarterback is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is due for a big game after having just 32 total touches in the Patriots' last two games. Stevenson will face a Cardinals defense that is 10th in rushing yards permitted but 22nd in yards-per-carry allowed.

When the Cardinals have the ball

Like Jones, Kyler Murray will be without one of his main receivers in Rondale Moore, who's out with an injury. With Zach Ertz already out for the season, the onus will fall on DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown to make plays in the passing game. That hasn't been an issue for the three-time All Pro thus far, as Hopkins has averaged 92 yards per game over the Cardinals' past three outings.

James Conner, who was sidelined earlier this season with injuries, is also expected to have a significant workload on Monday night. A former Pro Bowler for the Steelers, Conner is coming off a season-high 120 rushing yard performance that included a touchdown catch in last week's one-point loss to the Chargers.

The lack of available weapons throughout the season has impacted Murray, who so far has not been playing up to his normal standard. While not in league MVP conversations, Murray has put up decent numbers this year. He's completed over 66% of his throws with twice as many touchdown passes (14) as interceptions (7). He's also second on the team with 415 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Look for Murray to be the focus of the Patriots' sixth-ranked scoring defense. Specifically, expect New England to try to keep Murray in the pocket while forcing him to settle for short completions. New England's goal will be to try to limit the Cardinals' big plays while making them work for whatever yards they gain. This is a blueprint Belichick defenses have used for decades, and it's helped his units tame some the league's greatest offenses over the years.

Expect the Cardinals to attack rookie cornerback Jack Jones, who is slated to start with Jalen Mills out. New England will likely throw a bevy of different looks at Murray to try to mask its inexperienced cornerback. If the coverage is good (thus forcing Murray to hold onto the ball for extended periods of time), this could be a big night for Matt Judon and a Patriots' pass rush that is one sack away from netting 40 for the season.

Prediction: Patriots 23, Cardinals 20