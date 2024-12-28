Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
Los Angeles looks to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC
The Los Angeles Chargers head east this week to play Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the first of a Saturday triple-header in the NFL. While the 3-12 Patriots won't be playing postseason football this year, the 9-6 Chargers can clinch a playoff berth by beating New England.
L.A. won't have Gus Edwards in the lineup, but J.K. Dobbins is expected back for the first time since since Week 12. He'll be facing a bottom 10 run defense that allows 130.4 rushing yards per game. Speaking of defenses, the Chargers' unit has been on a bit of a skid recently. Over the past six games, they have allowed a whopping 26 points per game, and 391.7 total yards allowed per game. Can Maye take advantage?
New England has lost five straight games, but Maye has been flashing some of that franchise quarterback potential. The No. 3 overall pick threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and put up more yards of total offense than Josh Allen did. Maye's 67.6% completion percentage this season is the third-highest by a rookie in NFL history.
With the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.
Chargers vs. Patriots where to watch
Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chargers -5.5 O/U 42.5
