Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: Drake Maye, Justin Herbert seek first career playoff victory

Drake Maye and Justin Herbert square off under the lights on Sunday night with both teams seeking first playoff win since 2018

By
 &
1 min read

The weekend action of the 2025 NFL season's wild card round concludes with one of the league's best quarterback matchups: Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) vs. Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (14-3).

Both squads are looking to taste victory in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. That's when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and the Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round. New England is hosting Sunday night's showdown after improving its record from 2024 by 10 games, which ties the best year-over-year win increase in NFL history, something the 1999 Indianapolis Colts and the 2008 Miami Dolphins have also achieved.

The Patriots accomplished this feat because their second-year quarterback Maye leveled up into being an NFL MVP candidate in 2025. He became the youngest player in NFL history, at the age of 23, to lead the NFL in both completion percentage (72%) and yards per pass attempt (8.9). Herbert overcame playing behind the NFL's worst offensive line, in large part because of injuries, as he threw for the ninth-most passing yards (3,727) and the second-most rushing yards (498) by a quarterback this season. 

Which rocket armed passer will lead their team to its first playoff win since 2018? Stay tuned to our live blog to find out along with key updates, analysis, highlights and more!

Where to watch Chargers vs. Patriots live

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 11 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
  • TV: NBC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(12)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers win coin toss and defer to second half

Los Angeles called tails, and the coin landed tails. They deferred to the second half, so Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will get the ball to start this playoff matchup.  

As referee Ron Tolbert said after the toss, "Let's play football." 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers also have to overcome poor run-blocking by their offensive line vs. Patriots

Los Angeles running back Omarion Hampton was contacted behind the line of scrimmages on a whopping 52.4% of his carries this season, the third-highest rate in the NFL, minimum 100 carries, per NFL Pro. Hampton was also stopped for a loss or no gain on 24.2% of his carries, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

However, he forced a missed tackle on 29.8% of his rushes, the fourth-highest among the same group of players. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

How much of a factor will Justin Herbert's legs be against Patriots defense?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert produced 469 scramble rush yards this season, the most in the NFL. Fifteen of Herbert's 53 scrambles were for more than 10 yards, the second-most such scrambles in the league this season behind only Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots defense didn't face many mobile passers this season: their 29 scramble rushes they faced are tied for the fifth-fewest in the league. New England allowed 217 rushing yards on quarterback scrambles, the 11th-fewest fewest in the NFL. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye vs. Chargers defense could be matchup that determines Sunday night's outcome

Drake Maye ranks top two in the NFL in completions, completion percentage and passing touchdowns on throws of 15 or more air yards this season. However, so do the Chargers defense when it comes to defending such throws. This matchup could be crucial in deciding Sunday night's outcome.

Passing 15-plus air yards this seasonDrake MayeChargers defense

Completions

71

31

Completion percentage

58%

33%

Pass TD

12

4

* Both are top two in NFL in every category

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Herbert looking to shake playoff demons

Herbert is 0-2 in his playoff career with a couple memorable collapses, and he's looking to snap his postseason losing streak Sunday night. 

Justin Herbert playoff careerOpponentResult 

2022 wild card round

Jaguars

Blew 27-0 second quarter lead (lost 31-30)

2024 wild card round

Texans

Lost 32-12 (career-worsts in completion pct (44%) and interceptions (4)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Herbert overcame worst offensive line to lead Chargers to posteason

Herbert was pressured on 42.8% of his dropbacks in the 2025 regular season, the highest rate in the NFL this season. Losing both starting offensive tackles in Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (ankle) tanked his pass protection, but Herbert still prevailed to play like a top 10 QB this season. 

Justin Herbert QB ranks, 2025 regular season 
NFL QB ranks

Pass yards

3,727

9th

Rush yards

498

2nd

Pass TD

26

T-7th

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives: DE Harold Landry III (knee) and WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) are active

New England receives good news with both Landry and Boutte active and suiting up tonight. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives: Omarion Hampton is active

The Chargers will have their top running back despite Hampton's ankle injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye joins elite club of QBs to lead NFL in completion percentage, yards per pass attempt and passer rating

Maye is one of just five players to lead the NFL in completion percentage (72%), yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (113.5)  in a single season in the last 30 seasons. Only one, Kurt Warner in 1999, won the Super Bowl that season.

NFL leader in completion percentage, yards per pass attempt and passer rating in same season 

  • Drake Maye (2025)
  • Tony Romo (2014)
  • Tom Brady (2007)
  • Kurt Warner (1999)
  • Steve Young (1997)
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots have a similar profile to that of the 1999 Super Bowl champion Rams

The 2025 New England Patriots and the 1999 Rams have more in common than just an easy strength of schedule. 

1999 Rams vs. 2025 Patriots1999 Rams2025 Patriots

Previous season wins

4

4

Strength of schedule rank

Easiest

Easiest

Fourth-quarter comeback wins

0

1

Regular season wins vs. winning teams

0

1

Number of seasons for QB

2

2

MVP QB

Kurt Warner

?

Season result

Won Super Bowl

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots seeking second win vs. team with a winning record this season

New England faced only three teams that finished the 2025 regular season, and the Patriots won just one of those games. They had the easiest regular season strength of scheduled (.391) since the 1991 Rams, who won the Super Bowl that year. 

Patriots vs. team that finished above .500 this seasonResult

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

L, 21-14

Week 5 at Buffalo Bills

W, 23-20

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills

L, 35-31

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers and Patriots face each other in fifth playoff meeting seeking first playoff win since 2018

New England has won three of the four playoff matchups between these two squads, and the Chargers are set to face them for the first time since the 2018 divisional round. Los Angeles did win the last overall matchup between these teams with a 40-7 victory in Week 17 last season, which is the only meeting between Justin Herbert and Drake Maye.

Chargers vs. Patriots playoff meetings all-timeWinnerWon By

1964 AFL Championship

Chargers

41

2006 Divisional Round

Patriots

3

2007 AFC Championship

Patriots 

9

2018 Divisional Round

Patriots

13

2025 Wild Card

?

?
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    MUST SEE: 49ers Knock Off Eagles In Thrilling Wild Card Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Can Josh Allen Hold Up if He Has to Continue Putting His Body in Harm's Way?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    On Site Interview: Josh Allen Sounds Off After Wild Victory vs Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Should the Jaguars Have Played More Conservatively Early In The Game?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Jonathan Jones: 'The Jacksonville Jaguars Did Enough to Win This Game'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Josh Allen Combines Power and Strategy to Outplay the Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Bills Defeat Jaguars in Playoff Classic Featuring Four Fourth-Quarter Lead Changes

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Wild Card Highlights: Bills at Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Trevor Lawrence is The "Real Deal" Start Of The Week Ahead of Wild Card Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Wild Card Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    The NFL Head Coaching Carousel Ahead Of Wild Card Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Packers and Bears Sound Off After Wild Card Thriller

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Wild Card Highlights: Packers at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    What This Playoff Victory Over the Packers Means to the Bears Organization

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Caleb Williams Has Career Day, Leads Bears Past Packers for 1st Playoff Win Since 2010

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Bears Erase 18-Point Deficit, Pull Off Largest Playoff Comeback in Franchise History

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    MUST SEE: Bears Stun Packers After Wild 4th Quarter Comeback

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Wild Card Highlights: Rams at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Did the Panthers Mismanage Their Last Drive at Game's End?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Jonathan Jones: 'I Don't Feel Great About the Rams Right Now'

See All NFL Videos