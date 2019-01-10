Patriots vs. Chargers odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the third game of the NFL Divisional Round schedule at 1:05 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on CBS. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while the Chargers are the No. 5 seed, but don't let those numbers fool you. Los Angeles went 12-4 on the season and was only relegated to a Wild Card because the Chiefs were just a little better. However, New England's playoff pedigree and solid 11-5 record help make it a four-point favorite at Gillette Stadium with the total at 47.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds. Before you make your Patriots vs. Chargers picks, be sure to check out the 2019 NFL playoff predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows it has been an uneven year for the Patriots (11-5) by their lofty standards in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. Their five losses came to clubs with a combined record of 36-43-1, and none of them reached the postseason. They were beset by a sometimes-leaky defense that ranks No. 21 in the NFL and an offense that lacked explosive play-making.

Even so, New England coasted to another AFC East title by four games and locked up the ever-important home-field advantage for the AFC divisional schedule. Six of its eight home wins came by double-figures, the closest contest a 43-40 victory over the Chiefs. Brady and friends haven't lost a postseason game at Gillette Stadium since the 2013 AFC title game against the Ravens.

Still, New England is no sure thing to cover the Patriots vs. Chargers spread against an L.A. (13-4) team that heads to Foxborough playing perhaps as well as any team in the NFL right now.

The model knows the Chargers had to innovate last week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, playing seven defensive backs the majority of the time in an effort to contain the opposing quarterback. However, they'll have to take a more conventional approach this week against the Patriots, which is something they should still be more than capable of after finishing in the top 10 in scoring defense, total defense, pass defense and run defense.

The Patriots have struggled when they're out-gained on the ground, rushing for an average of just 86.8 yards per game while giving up 152 in their five losses this season. A potent pass rush featuring players like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram could make New England's offense one-dimensional. The Chargers are also 10-7 against the spread this season and a rock solid 8-2 ATS on the road. They've covered five of six times as an underdog or pick'em.

