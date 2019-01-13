Patriots vs. Chargers odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 run

Philip Rivers and Tom Brady, two of the league's most successful quarterbacks, will square off when the Los Angeles Chargers travel cross-country to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium on Sunday is at 1:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles knocked off Baltimore last week to advance to the divisional round and now faces its second-straight early start on the East Coast. Meanwhile, New England, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, earned a bye. New England has held steady at -4 in the live Patriots vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under is at 47.5 after falling as low as 46. A trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs is on the line, so before making any Patriots vs. Chargers picks and NFL predictions of your own, be sure to check out the playoff predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the divisional round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has crunched the numbers for Chargers vs. Patriots (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and simulated the game 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it also says one side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Patriots have won all eight home games this season, and New England hasn't lost a playoff game at Gillette Stadium since 2013. The latest Foxborough weather could play into New England's favor as well, as temperatures are expected to be in the 20s, compared to the mild 60 degree forecast for L.A. No snow is expected.

The Patriots finished fourth in scoring offense at 27.3 points per game and crushed their last two opponents, the division-rival Bills and Jets, by a combined 62-15. The Patriots' defense also came through this season, finishing seventh in points allowed at 20.3 per game. Cornerback Stephen Gilmore recorded 20 pass deflections, good for second in the NFL behind only the Bears' Kyle Fuller.

The Patriots went 6-2 against the spread at home this season and were 9-7 against the number as a favorite. They covered six of eight at one point this season.

Still, New England is no sure thing to cover the Patriots vs. Chargers spread against an L.A. (13-4) team that heads to Foxborough playing perhaps as well as any team in the NFL right now.

The model also knows that 37-year-old Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is the key to L.A.'s offense. The Patriots have had suspect pass defense all season, ranking 22nd in the NFL, while allowing over 260 passing yards per game in their five losses. Rivers has had one of the best seasons of his career and distributed the ball effectively to a wide variety of playmakers, which could be the biggest advantage for the Chargers.

Los Angeles had nine different players with double-digit receptions in the regular season and the Chargers' offense is expected to get even more ammo on Sunday. Dynamic young tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is expected to return to action for the first time this season. He had eight touchdowns on just 36 receptions last season.

Who wins Chargers vs. Patriots? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.