The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 3-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while New England is 5-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Patriots have won three of their last four games. The Chargers have lost four of their past five.

New England is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.

Chargers vs. Patriots spread: Patriots +1.5

Chargers vs. Patriots over-under: 47 points

Chargers vs. Patriots money line: Los Angeles -105, New England 125

What you need to know about the Chargers

Los Angeles lost to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, 27-17. The Chargers (3-8) scored three points on their final five possessions, including three that ended inside Buffalo's 30. Justin Herbert completed 31 of 52 passes for 316 yards and a TD vs. three INTs last week. It was his sixth game with 300-plus yards, tied for the most by a rookie in NFL history.

He has two-plus TD passes in seven of his past eight games. Herbert has 12 TDs (10 passing) vs. two INTs for a 103.5 rating in five home games this season. He leads all rookies with 3,015 pass yards, joining Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 3,000-plus pass yards in his first 10 games.

Austin Ekeler returned from a hamstring injury to play for the first time since Week 4. He had 129 scrimmage yards (85 receiving) and 11 catches, his fourth career game with 10-plus catches, the second-most among running backs since 2018. He has 125-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. Keenan Allen is aiming for his sixth game in a row with a TD catch. He has 55 catches for 601 yards (120.2 per game) and three TDs in five home games this season. Allen leads the NFL with 85 catches.

What you need to know about the Patriots

Meanwhile, New England edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 last week. Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. The Patriots overcame a 10-0 deficit and also had a goal-line stand at the end of the first half. James White rushed for his first two TDs of the season last week. It was his second career game with two rushing TDs. Since 2015, White leads all running backs in receptions (349), receiving yards (3,052) and receiving TDs (24).

Cam Newton passed for 84 yards and rushed for 46 yards last week. He has seven TDs (five rushing) vs. one INT for a 95.5 rating in four road games this season. Newton ranks second among quarterbacks with nine rushing TDs in 2020. J.C. Jackson has a career-high six INTs this season, second most in the NFL. The Patriots have won the last four meetings with the Chargers. Bill Belichick has won seven of 12 meetings.

How to make Chargers vs. Patriots picks

