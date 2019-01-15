Patriots vs. Chiefs: 2019 AFC Championship Game picks, top playoff predictions by model on 16-6 NFL roll

The Kansas City weather has been the hot topic leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Chiefs. The forecast calls for a high of just 11 degrees in the Midwestern city, with winds out of the north at nearly 10 m.p.h. making it feel close to zero. The Over-Under has sunk as a result, and currently stands at 55 after opening at 57. The hometown Chiefs are favored by a field goal, which marks the first time in his last 68 starts that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is an underdog. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Chiefs picks of your own, check out the predictions for the NFL Playoffs from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows the Chiefs paced the NFL with 35.3 points per game behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the likely NFL MVP who's accounted for 53 touchdowns. With wide receiver Sammy Watkins returning to make six catches in the Divisional Round win over Indianapolis and running back Damien Williams averaging 5.1 yards per carry as Kareem Hunt's replacement, the Chiefs look unstoppable on offense.

They're facing a Pats team that went 3-5 on the road this season and is a money-burning 2-7 against the spread in their last nine AFC title games.

But just because the Chiefs are a dominant home team doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Championship Game spread against the Patriots, who have outscored their past three opponents 103-43.

The model has taken into account how strongly the Patriots played against the Chargers in the divisional round. Though New England was favored in the game, the Patriots were a trendy pick to be upset after an up-and-down regular season.

Brady and Co. left no doubt that they were the superior team, jumping out to a commanding 38-7 lead before coasting to a 41-28 victory that was never in doubt. The AFC Championship Game marks the first postseason game since 2014 that New England has been listed as the underdog. And since that same year, the Patriots are 7-1 straight-up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as an underdog.

