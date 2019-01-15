Patriots vs. Chiefs: How to watch, stream, odds, picks for 2019 AFC Championship Game

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The New England Patriots find themselves in an AFC Championship Game. They find themselves on the road this time, playing against the awe-inspiring Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams gave us a great show the first time they played in Foxborough, with the Pats coming out on top 43-40. The Chiefs defense, however, looked absolutely dominant against the Colts in the divisional round.

While the Colts simply didn't have the game-plan to beat the Chiefs, the play of Chris Jones and Dee Ford should give Chiefs fans some level of excitement. They were wreaking havoc all game. The Colts stubbornly stuck to the run, and the Chiefs kept stopping them until they came out with a statement 31-13 win after a lot of talk during the week centered around how the Chiefs would fare against the physical Colts.

The Patriots, meanwhile, showed that they're the same old Pats. They ran the Chargers up and down the field, in a 41-28 win that wasn't as close as the score indicated. Tom Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown while completing 34 of his 44 attempts, and Sony Michel racked up 129 yards on 24 carries. Julian Edelman had 151 receiving yards, and James White caught 15 passes for 97 yards himself. The game was a death march, and it had NFL fans getting senses of deja vu that always creep up when the Patriots are doubted.

While no one may think the Patriots "suck" like Brady believes, people certainly seemed to think that this team isn't what we're used to. Sunday's game will show.

Damien Williams, coincidentally, also had 129 yards, but Patrick Mahomes is still the draw. While he didn't throw for a touchdown in his first playoff game, he did throw for 271 yards on 27 completions. He threw the ball 41 times. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill consistently ran free in the Colts secondary, with Kelce hauling in seven passes for 108 yards and Hill grabbing eight passes for 72. Four different players rushed for touchdowns, including Williams, Hill, Darrel Williams and Mahomes himself.

For the Chiefs, of course, the x-factor is that this game is being played at the always raucous Arrowhead Stadium. It's expected to be cold there, but don't expect that to dissuade the fans that make the visit. They'll be loud, and they'll try to make Brady's life as difficult as possible.

Sammy Watkins made an impact for the Chiefs, notching six catches for 62 yards, so he could prove to be more valuable this week. The statuses of Eric Berry and Spencer Ware are still up in the air as well. The Chiefs defense played arguably its best game of the season against the Colts, but it would undoubtedly be nice to get the spark that a player like Berry provides, even if he isn't quite 100 percent.

