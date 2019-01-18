Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, line: 2019 AFC Championship Game picks, best NFL playoff predictions by model on 16-6 roll

The 2019 NFL Playoffs roll on Sunday, when No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium for the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City is favored by three in the latest Chiefs vs. Patriots odds and the total has already been bet down from 57 to 56. The game is a rematch of a Week 6 showdown where the Patriots managed a 43-40 win on a last-second Stephen Gostkowski field goal. In that game, the Chiefs were three-point underdogs, resulting in a push against the spread. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the home edge this time over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Before you lock in any NFL predictions, check out the top Chiefs vs. Patriots picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against the spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has crunched the numbers for Patriots vs. Chiefs (stream live on fuboTV) and simulated this epic battle 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it a must-back. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that Justin Houston and Dee Ford were menacing off the edge with three combined sacks in Kansas City's 31-13 win over Andrew Luck and the Colts last week, with Ford also forcing a crucial fumble that stopped an Indianapolis comeback dead in its tracks. Now the pair will look to menace Brady and the Patriots in similar fashion to slow New England's offense just enough to allow the Chiefs to create separation. Brady typically has the most trouble when his opponents are generating pressure with four rushers or less.

The Chiefs' offense should be able to churn out yardage no matter what the Kansas City weather forecast calls for. In last week's game, played in the snow, Patrick Mahomes and company churned out 433 total yards, 29 first downs, and 253 yards passing. They dominated time of possession by a 2-1 margin.

But just because the Chiefs are a dominant home team doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Championship Game spread against the Patriots, who have outscored their past three opponents 103-43.

The model has taken into account how strongly the Patriots played against the Chargers in the divisional round. Though New England was favored in the game, the Patriots were a trendy pick to be upset after an up-and-down regular season.

Brady and Co. left no doubt that they were the superior team, jumping out to a commanding 38-7 lead before coasting to a 41-28 victory that was never in doubt. The AFC Championship Game marks the first postseason game since 2014 that New England has been listed as the underdog. And since that same year, the Patriots are 7-1 straight-up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as an underdog.

