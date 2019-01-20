Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, line: 2019 AFC Championship Game picks, optimal NFL playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be playing in their eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they'll be in the rare position of being the underdog as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Brady had been favored in 67 consecutive starts, and it's just the second time in 12 years that the Patriots have been dogs in the postseason. These teams met earlier this season on Sunday Night Football, with the host Patriots winning on a last-second field goal. This time around, the high-powered Kansas City offense is favored by three over New England, and the total has been bet down from 57 to 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make your 2019 AFC Championship Game predictions, be sure to check out the top Patriots vs. Chiefs picks from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that Justin Houston and Dee Ford were menacing off the edge with three combined sacks in Kansas City's 31-13 win over Andrew Luck and the Colts last week, with Ford also forcing a crucial fumble that stopped an Indianapolis comeback dead in its tracks. Now the pair will look to menace Brady and the Patriots in similar fashion to slow New England's offense just enough to allow the Chiefs to create separation. Brady typically has the most trouble when his opponents are generating pressure with four rushers or less.

The Chiefs' offense should be able to churn out yardage no matter what the Kansas City weather forecast calls for. In last week's game, played in the snow, Patrick Mahomes and company churned out 433 total yards, 29 first downs, and 253 yards passing. They dominated time of possession by a 2-1 margin.

But just because the Chiefs are a dominant home team doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Championship Game spread against the Patriots, who have outscored their past three opponents 103-43.

The model knows that one of the keys for the Patriots will be their ability to incorporate running backs Sony Michel and James White heavily into their game plan.

Michel was given a carry or targeted in the passing game in 25 of his 37 snaps in these teams' first meeting and finished with 106 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, White was the focus of 13 of his 33 snaps and finished with 92 yards from scrimmage. Last week against the Chargers, they were the primary focus of the offense yet again, with Michel getting 25 touches in 36 snaps for 138 yards and three touchdowns, while White was targeted 17 times in 38 snaps.

Against the Chiefs, New England will find ways to get both backs on the field at times to help Brady create mismatches. If they can generate similar productivity, it should help the Patriots control the ball and keep it away from the high-powered Chiefs offense.

