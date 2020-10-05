Cam Newton's positive coronavirus test was the impetus for a postponement of the Week 4 clash between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game, originally set for Sunday afternoon, will now kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday from Arrowhead Stadium and be telecast on CBS. Without Newton available, New England will be forced to start journeyman Brian Hoyer, an 11-year veteran in his second stint with the Patriots who has started only seven games in his last four seasons.

Patriots vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -10.5

Patriots vs. Chiefs over-under: 48.5

Patriots vs. Chiefs money line: New England +450, Kansas City -600

NE: Brian Hoyer likely to start at quarterback.

KC: Holds a plus-10.3 point differential this season.

Why the Patriots can cover

Running back Sony Michel has been ruled out with a quad injury, but running back James White will return to the lineup. He'll join fellow back Rex Burkhead, who scored three times in last week's win over the Raiders. Burkhead tallied almost 100 yards from scrimmage and had 10 targets.

The Patriots are 2-1 against the spread this season. Their point differential of plus-seven is nearly on par with the Chiefs' plus-10.3.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Kansas City Chiefs, who rode a dominant offense to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years last season, improved in the offseason in an effort to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. Nabbing former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick has paid instant dividends, with the rookie erupting for 138 rushing yards in his NFL debut against the Texans in Week 1 and currently ranking seventh in the league with 240 rushing yards.

The addition of Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield also makes superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes even more potent. The 2018 NFL MVP is eighth in the league with 898 passing yards and is tied for third with nine touchdown passes. With a healthy receiving corps of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce, this could be a banner night against a Patriots defense that allows 369 yards per game.

