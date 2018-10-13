Patriots vs. Chiefs odds: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions by expert who's 8-1 on Kansas City games

A dream matchup is on tap for "Sunday Night Football" as the undefeated Chiefs visit the suddenly resurgent Patriots. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium. Riding the strong, uncanny arm of Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown an NFL-high 14 touchdown passes, Kansas City is the AFC's lone unbeaten at 5-0. New England (3-2) is coming off two straight dominant home wins in which the Pats outscored the Dolphins and Colts by a combined 76-30. Bookmakers list New England as a 3.5-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 59.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Patriots vs. Chiefs picks, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts has his finger on the Chiefs' pulse: he's 8-1 in his last nine point-spread picks involving K.C., including nailing last week's easy cover when the Chiefs (-3) destroyed Jacksonville, 30-14. On top of that, Roberts is 4-2 in his last six point-spread picks involving New England, meaning he's on a 12-3 run with the SNF combatants.

After analyzing Chiefs vs. Patriots from every possible angle, Roberts released a strong point-spread pick over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows the Chiefs have taken the NFL by storm thanks to Mahomes, who's accounted for 16 touchdowns against two turnovers and posted four straight 300-yard passing games. The Chiefs average 35 points, second only to New Orleans. And they've won the last two regular-season meetings with New England -- doubling up the Pats by a combined 82-41 score.

But just because Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt are electrifying doesn't mean they'll keep rolling against a Pats team that has found its mojo.

With security blanket Julian Edelman back from suspension, Tom Brady looks like himself again. He's thrown for 615 yards and six touchdowns the past two weeks, while rookie Sony Michel has run for 210 yards and two scores in that span. New England's balanced attack could erupt at home against the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense.

The Pats have covered all three of their home games this season and enter "Sunday Night Football" on a 16-6 ATS run against winning teams.

