Patriots vs. Chiefs: Refs overturn ridiculously close Julian Edelman fumble in AFC Championship Game

The New England Patriots have been part of some of the most insanely close plays in recent NFL postseason history.

The David Tyree helmet catch against their secondary in Super Bowl XLII. The Julian Edelman bobble catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

But none may have been closer than what occurred with just over eight and a half minutes left in Sunday's AFC Championship between the Pats and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Up 17-14 with yet another potential Super Bowl trip on the line, New England appeared to cough up the ball after Edelman accidentally touched a Dustin Colquitt punt deep in Pats territory -- and Kansas City capitalized by scooping it up (the Chiefs ran it into the end zone, but the ball could not be advanced). But a relatively quick review by referees ended up overturning the turnover -- a reverse of course predicted by CBS Sports' Gene Steratore thanks to a combination of video angles.

To the untrained eye, it seemed nearly impossible to determine whether the ball had actually skimmed Edelman, whether it be his thumb, forearm or jersey. But overruled it was, and the Patriots earned a sigh of relief.

Maybe the best part about it? Chiefs fans upset with the call didn't have to wait long for payback. Arrowhead Stadium went from jeers to cheers in a matter of seconds after the call change, as Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen intercepted a tipped deep ball from Tom Brady on the very next play from scrimmage. Shortly afterward, the Chiefs took their first lead of the game -- this time for real -- on a Damien Williams touchdown.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.