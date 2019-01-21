Patriots vs. Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for AFC Championship game

The Patriots marched down the field on the game's opening possession to take a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

It is narrative season in the NFL and few games can provide us a narrative quite like a Patriots-Chiefs title game -- airing exclusively on CBS at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, but streamable on CBS All Access! -- thanks to the never-ending drama surrounding the Patriots dynasty.

As usual, this group is led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and, as usual, the Patriots are finding a way to play the "no one believes in us" card, despite having won five championships in an 18-year span. Those Patriots sure are some plucky underdogs! Meanwhile, no one actually DOES believe in the Chiefs, because Andy Reid has never won a Lombardi Trophy and has never even beaten Belichick in the playoffs (0-2 including a Super Bowl loss when he was with the Eagles).

Can Reid shake the monkey off his back while simultaneously leading new-wave quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the old guard of Brady? It's a fascinating matchup that could result in lots of points now that the Kansas City weather forecast has cleared up.

We're live blogging all the action below so come hang.