Patriots vs. Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for AFC Championship game
Live scores, highlights, analysis and updates from the AFC Championship game
The Patriots marched down the field on the game's opening possession to take a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
It is narrative season in the NFL and few games can provide us a narrative quite like a Patriots-Chiefs title game -- airing exclusively on CBS at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, but streamable on CBS All Access! -- thanks to the never-ending drama surrounding the Patriots dynasty.
As usual, this group is led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and, as usual, the Patriots are finding a way to play the "no one believes in us" card, despite having won five championships in an 18-year span. Those Patriots sure are some plucky underdogs! Meanwhile, no one actually DOES believe in the Chiefs, because Andy Reid has never won a Lombardi Trophy and has never even beaten Belichick in the playoffs (0-2 including a Super Bowl loss when he was with the Eagles).
Can Reid shake the monkey off his back while simultaneously leading new-wave quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the old guard of Brady? It's a fascinating matchup that could result in lots of points now that the Kansas City weather forecast has cleared up.
We're live blogging all the action below so come hang.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Awful no-call helps Rams beat Saints
This no-call gave the Rams a chance to beat the Saints and go to the Super Bowl
-
Rams, McVay to talk contract extension
McVay signed a five-year deal two years ago but has quickly become one of the NFL's top co...
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots-Chiefs in AFC
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...
-
Complete NFL playoff overtime rules
Everything you need to know about postseason overtime
-
Watch Rams vs. Saints in NFC playoffs
The Rams and Saints will battle for the second time this season
-
How to watch, stream NFC title game
Here's everything you need to know for the NFC Championship Game