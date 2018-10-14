Patriots vs. Chiefs score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

A year ago, the Chiefs headed into Week 6 with a 5-0 record as one of the league's best teams. By Week 13, they were 6-6 before getting hot down the stretch only to lose to the Titans in the Wild Card round. On Sunday night, the Chiefs head into Gillette Stadium with a 5-0 record but unlike a season ago, Alex Smith isn't their quarterback. Instead, 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes has seamlessly moved into the starting role, and not only that, ranks third in the league in total value and value per play, according to Football Outsiders, behind only Drew Brees and Jared Goff.

And with impressive wins on the road in Pittsburgh and Denver, it's certainly reasonable to think that Mahomes and Co. are in good position to beat the Patriots on the road too. After all, this Pats team hasn't been its usual formidable self; they've lost convincingly to the Jaguars and Lions, and Brady enters the game ranked 13th in total value -- right behind Joe Flacco.

Of course, both of New England's losses were on the road, and it's dangerous to put too much stock in the standings after the first month of the season; at this point, it's an extension of the preseason. Put another way: perhaps we shouldn't be fooled by the Patriots' slow start. After all, New England started 2-2 a year ago -- including a Week 1 blowout loss to Kansas City -- and went to the Super Bowl. They also stumbled to a 2-2 start in 2014 ... and won the Super Bowl.

There's also this nifty stat: At home against quarterbacks younger than 24, the Patriots are 23-0 since 2001. Mahomes is 23.

