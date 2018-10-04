Patriots vs. Colts score, live updates: Results, highlights as Tom Brady faces Andrew Luck
Follow along with all the 'Thursday Night Football' action in Week 5 in our live blog
"The rivalry is back on."
That's how Colts general manager Chris Ballard ended his press conference after Josh McDaniels stunningly broke his verbal agreement to become their next head coach, choosing remain in place as the Patriots' offensive coordinator. Thursday night -- when the Colts face the Patriots -- brings us the next installment in an alleged rivalry that hasn't really looked like one for several seasons now.
The Colts haven't beaten the Patriots since the 2009 season in a game that our Pete Prisco dubbed "Fourth-and-Jackass," which describes Bill Belichick's ballsy decision to go for a late fourth down in his own territory that ended up dooming the Patriots. Since then, the Colts are 0-7 against the Patriots, a losing streak that includes both the 45-7 drubbing in the AFC title game, which started the Deflategate scandal, and the worst play in NFL history.
The Patriots enter Thursday night's game as 10.5-point favorites, but in some ways, they've been the more disappointing team, losing two of their first four games. It's the Colts who have played surprisingly well, even if they haven't been rewarded with many wins yet (1-3). Obviously, a lot of that has to do with expectations: Nobody has any for the Colts, and it's Super Bowl or bust for the Patriots. But the Colts have managed to be competitive thus far while the Patriots have looked vulnerable, setting up a potential trap game.
We'll be keeping track of all the action with a live blog, which you can find below.
How to watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
