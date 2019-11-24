Patriots vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: New England 9-1; Dallas 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the New England Patriots are heading back home. They will square off against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend Dallas hopes will continue.
The Patriots decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 89 yards in penalties. They came out on top against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR Julian Edelman and WR Phillip Dorsett.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 35-27. Dallas QB Dak Prescott was slinging it as he passed for 444 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 116.60.
Their wins bumped New England to 9-1 and Dallas to 6-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 249.9 on average. But the Cowboys enter the matchup with 444.6 yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $170.90
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - New England 30 vs. Dallas 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 12 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Super Bowl LIV odds heading into Week 12
Dallas' chances at a Lombardi are on the rise
-
Week 12 best bets: 49ers trounce Packers
Other best bets include the Seahawks going into Philadelphia and topping the Eagles
-
Steelers at Bengals: Live updates
The Steelers are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bengals are still in search...
-
Panthers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along as we cover the latest showdown between these two NFC rivals
-
Redskins vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Lions football game