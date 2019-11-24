Patriots vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New England 9-1; Dallas 6-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New England Patriots are heading back home. They will square off against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend Dallas hopes will continue.

The Patriots decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 89 yards in penalties. They came out on top against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR Julian Edelman and WR Phillip Dorsett.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 35-27. Dallas QB Dak Prescott was slinging it as he passed for 444 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 116.60.

Their wins bumped New England to 9-1 and Dallas to 6-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 249.9 on average. But the Cowboys enter the matchup with 444.6 yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $170.90

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.