Patriots vs. Cowboys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: New England 9-1; Dallas 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the New England Patriots are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Patriots 10.8, Dallas 19.7), so any points scored will be well earned.
The Patriots decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 89 yards in penalties. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR Julian Edelman and WR Phillip Dorsett.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 35-27. Dallas QB Dak Prescott was slinging it as he passed for 444 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts. Prescott ended up with a passer rating of 116.60.
Their wins bumped New England to 9-1 and Dallas to 6-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots enter the contest with only 249.9 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. But the Cowboys rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 444.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - New England 30 vs. Dallas 6
Watch This Game Live
