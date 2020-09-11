Who's Playing
Miami @ New England
Last Season Records: New England 12-4; Miami 5-11
What to Know
The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. New England is coming off of a 12-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans 20-13. On the other hand, Miami missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots were the best in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 20. On the other end of the spectrum, the Dolphins ranked worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 54. The good news for Miami, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Miami 27 vs. New England 24
- Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33
- Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14
- Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7