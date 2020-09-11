Who's Playing

Miami @ New England

Last Season Records: New England 12-4; Miami 5-11

What to Know

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. New England is coming off of a 12-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans 20-13. On the other hand, Miami missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots were the best in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 20. On the other end of the spectrum, the Dolphins ranked worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 54. The good news for Miami, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.