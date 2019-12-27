Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ New England

Current Records: Miami 4-11; New England 12-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.33 points per contest before their contest on Sunday. Miami and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. With a combined 916 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 38-35 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 419 passing yards on 52 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for New England and the Buffalo Bills last week, but New England stepped up in the second half. New England walked away with a 24-17 victory. No one had a big game offensively for the Patriots, but they got scores from RB Rex Burkhead and TE Matt LaCosse.

Their wins bumped the Dolphins to 4-11 and the Patriots to 12-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 51 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Dolphins, the Patriots enter the contest with only 18 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in New England's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 16-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

New England have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.