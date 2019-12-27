Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Miami @ New England
Current Records: Miami 4-11; New England 12-3
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.33 points per contest before their contest on Sunday. Miami and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. With a combined 916 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 38-35 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 419 passing yards on 52 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for New England and the Buffalo Bills last week, but New England stepped up in the second half. New England walked away with a 24-17 victory. No one had a big game offensively for the Patriots, but they got scores from RB Rex Burkhead and TE Matt LaCosse.
Their wins bumped the Dolphins to 4-11 and the Patriots to 12-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 51 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Dolphins, the Patriots enter the contest with only 18 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in New England's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a big 16-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
New England have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33
- Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14
- Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7
Watch This Game Live
-
