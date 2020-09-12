The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. In 2019, the Patriots were 12-4 and won their 11th consecutive division title, the longest streak in NFL history. The Dolphins finished in last place in the division with a 5-11 record.

New England is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 42.

Patriots vs. Dolphins spread: Patriots -6.5

Patriots vs. Dolphins over-under: 42 points

Patriots vs. Dolphins money line: New England -300, Miami +250

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have won two of the past three meetings between the divisional rivals. Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 320 yards and rushed for a TD in his last meeting with New England. DeVante Parker had eight catches for 137 yards in his last matchup vs, the Patriots. Second-year receiver Preston Williams is healthy again to start the season and tight end Mike Gesicki had a TD catch the last time he faced New England.

Miami has revamped its running attack, and will go with a complementary duo of newcomers Matt Breida and Jordan Howard. Key defenders who will make their Dolphins debuts include Emmanuel Ogbah (5.5 sacks in 2019), Shaq Lawson (6.5) and Kyle Van Noy (6.5).

Why the Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick has a 25-17 all-time record vs. Miami. Cam Newton makes his Patriots debut, hungry to regain respect and his place among the better quarterbacks in the league. Sony Michel has rushed for four TDs in his past three divisional games. Since 2016, James White leads all RBs in receiving TDs with 20.

Julian Edelman is coming off his second career season with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards. AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore led the league with 20 passes defensed and tied for the lead with six interceptions. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Patriots winning the first 43-0 on the road and Miami taking the second 27-24.

