Mac Jones and the New England Patriots still have a chance at making the 2022 NFL Playoffs and that path continues in Week 17 as they host Teddy Bridgewater and the Miami Dolphins this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Bill Belichick's team is coming off of yet another disappointing loss, this time a 22-18 decision against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots look to turn things around against a Miami team that has dropped four straight games and has lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Patriots vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots

For Patriots vs. Dolphins, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. These two teams are in very different places than they were when they faced off in Week 1 and Miami overpowered New England 20-7. Mike McDaniel's team has fallen back to Earth after a hot start, and even Tagovailoa didn't look stellar over the Dolphins' four-game losing skid. Even with Bridgewater looking solid when he has stepped in mid-game during the season, it will be an uphill battle against Belichick's team.

Even through their blunders over the last couple of weeks, the Patriots have still shown some flashes a brilliance that could help put them in the win column in Week 17. Plus, the home team is 19-7 against the spread in the last 26 meetings between these AFC East rivals.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.