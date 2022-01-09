After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 last season, the New England Patriots have made it back to the postseason. On Sunday, they could win their 12th AFC East title in 13 years with a win and help. The Patriots (10-6) will play the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and can clinch the division with a win and a Bills loss or tie to the Jets. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as a six-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds. The over-under for total points scored is 40. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Patriots vs. Dolphins time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins live stream: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Before you tune in to Sunday's Patriots vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,200 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021 season on an incredible 135-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Patriots, the model is backing the Patriots to cover on the road. A win and a Buffalo loss/tie can earn New England a home playoff game. That should be plenty of motivation for Bill Belichick to put out his strongest team. The Patriots would also love to avenge a Week 1 loss to Miami at home.

Offensively, New England has figured out how to keep quarterback Mac Jones protected and to play to the rookie's strengths without taking any unnecessary risks by leaning heavily on the running game. The defense ranks first in the NFL in points allowed (16.9), third in total defense and has forced the third-most turnovers (30) in the league. That's a big reason why the model says all the value is on the Patriots and also why under hits well over 50 percent of the time.

