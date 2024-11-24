AFC East rivals face off in NFL Week 12 as the Miami Dolphins (4-6) host the New England Patriots (3-8) on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins are trying to rally out of their midseason slump and have won two straight games, most recently defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-19. Meanwhile, the Patriots were stopped short of a comeback against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 and had to settle for a 28-22 loss, their second defeat in three games. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Miami is a -373 money line favorite (risk $373 to win $100), while New England is a +294 underdog.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Dolphins vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

For Dolphins vs. Patriots, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread at home. The Dolphins have covered in three straight games, and their offense appears to be clicking as they gear up to face a Patriots side that hasn't won in Miami since 2019. They also defeated the Patriots in Foxborough earlier this season without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been a bright spot for the rebuilding Patriots in the second half of the season, but New England's offense isn't as explosive as Miami's when Tagovailoa is healthy. Miami's signal caller has thrown for seven touchdowns and just one interception since returning from injured reserve in late October and will go against a middle-of-the-pack Patriots passing defense.

