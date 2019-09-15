Patriots vs. Dolphins score, highlights, live updates: Antonio Brown off to good start in New England debut

The Antonio Brown era with the Patriots is underway down in South Beach as New England takes on the Dolphins (CBS, Stream: CBS All Access).

So far, we've seen Brown line up in the slot, go out wide, be used as a runner and even got in the end zone. Really, he looks like someone who is very comfortable in his new offense and Tom Brady was looking to him early and often. Meanwhile, the Patriots have run much more successfully in this contest compared to their game with the Steelers last week.

For Miami, they've been able to hang around more than most expected, but they'll need to give Ryan Fitzpatrick more time if they want to seriously consider another miracle in Miami.

The last time the Patriots were in Miami, a miracle occurred. This time around, the Dolphins will need lightning to strike twice if they want to walk away with their first win of the season on Sunday.

If the stripping of talent from the roster with various trades didn't tip you off, the 59-10 thrashing they took at the hands of the Ravens in Week 1 will tell you that the Dolphins aren't really in the business of winning games in 2019. The 18.5-point spread between the favorite Patriots and the Fins will also tell you that no one really expects this game to be particularly close either.

But, as we saw last year, miracles can happen.

First year head coach Brian Flores does have a special familiarity with the Patriots, the team he worked with from 2004 up until leaving this offseason for Miami. He could have some inside knowledge of how New England will operate down in South Beach, but his inferior roster may be his ultimate undoing.

Last week, Lamar Jackson lit up the Dolphins secondary, completing 17 of his 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Marquise Brown was the biggest beneficiary of the Ravens pass catchers totaling 147 yards receiving and two scores. Now in Week 2, the guy under center is six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his main pass catcher could be Marquise Brown's cousin in Antonio Brown, who signed with the Pats last weekend.

New England is fresh off a 33-3 trouncing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opener, so this club seems primed to put up even more gaudy numbers in this AFC East contest.