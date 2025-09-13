AFC East foes in search of their first win of the season square off as the New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 NFL action. The Patriots traded punches with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, but ultimately fell in their home opener, 20-13. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were favorites on the road to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, but fell in a 33-8 upset.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Miami is a 2-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5. The Dolphins are -129 money line favorites (risk $129 to win $100), while the Patriots are +109 underdogs.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Dolphins vs. Patriots betting preview

Odds: Dolphins -2, over/under 43.5

Miami went 7-10 against the spread last season while New England finished 7-9-1 ATS, but the Dolphins covered in both games against the Patriots in 2024. The Dolphins have also had the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup over the past five seasons, winning eight of the last nine meetings, including five games at Hard Rock Stadium.



However, the Dolphins arguably looked worse in their season-opener than the Patriots did. Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while the defense allowed Daniel Jones to throw for 272 yards and a touchdown in his Colts regular-season debut. Drake Maye was more solid for the Patriots with 287 passing yards and a 1-1 TD-INT ratio against Las Vegas.

Model's Patriots vs. Dolphins predictions, picks

The Dolphins might've been stunned by the Colts in Week 1, but the model is leaning on them to rebound in Week 2. Mike McDaniel's men defeated the Patriots 34-15 when these teams last met in Miami, which was the fourth time since 2020 that they have defeated New England by 10 or more points. Plus, the Patriots notoriously struggle in the humid Florida weather. The SportsLine model projects Miami will cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

