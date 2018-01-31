Patriots vs. Eagles odds: Super Bowl LII picks from expert who's 9-2 on New England games

The New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. The Patriots are favored by 4.5 in Tom Brady's quest for ring No. 6, down from an open of 5.5. Questions about the health of New England tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion) have helped push the line down.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, unchanged from the open. The Patriots' money line is -200, which means you'd need to wager $200 to win $100 on New England winning straight-up.

In the AFC Championship Game, he told SportsLine readers to pound the Under (46), saying it was cashing in over 60 percent of his simulations. Sure enough, only 44 points were scored and Oh was dead on.

It wasn't some fluke either. That cash improved Oh to an impressive 9-2 on picks involving Bill Belichick's Patriots. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up at this point.

Oh knows that Super Bowl LII features two streaks involving the spread. On one side, New England has covered in 10 of its past 12 games.

They easily covered a 13.5-point line against the Titans in the divisional round before failing to cover against Jacksonville in the AFC Championship Game. And during the regular season, they went an impressive 11-5 against the spread.

Patriots QB Tom Brady has five touchdowns against no interceptions in the postseason and has thrown for a total of 627 yards. He's had a QB rating below 100 just once in the last three games.

On the other side, the underdog is 9-1 against the spread in the NFL Playoffs so far and there has been at least one outright upset in every round. If you've been backing underdogs, you've seen sizable returns.

The Eagles alone have won twice as underdogs already. They beat the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point dogs and then convincingly beat the Minnesota Vikings, who were favored by a field goal. In that game, Foles had 352 yards and three touchdowns against one of the league's top defenses, posting a 141.4 QB rating.

The Pats and Eagles both finished the regular season scoring an average of 28.6 points, the second-best mark in the league. And on defense, they finished No. 5 and No. 4 in points allowed.

