Patriots vs. Eagles prediction: How to watch, stream Super Bowl 52 rematch on CBS, CBS All Access

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots played in one of the greatest games in NFL history just 21 months ago, a 41-33 Eagles victory in Super Bowl 52 that was one of the highest-scoring championship games in NFL history. The game was a record-breaking affair as 30 NFL records were set during Philadelphia's victory over New England, which was the Eagles' first (and only) Super Bowl title and their first championship since 1960.

While the NFL won't get a Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles rematch in this one, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will get his first shot at facing the six-time Super Bowl champion, adding more hype to this already exciting matchup. Can the Eagles find a way to upset the Patriots again? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

Preview

The Patriots are coming off their first loss of the season, allowing 210 rushing yards and 37 points to the Baltimore Ravens. While the Patriots still boast the league's top-ranked defense in points (10.7), yards (249.3) and yards per play (4.3) allowed, their run defense has allowed 184.5 rush yards a game over the last two games. The Patriots still only allow 99.1 yards on the ground, but that weakness has been exposed in their defense. They still are second in the league allowing 150.2 pas yards a game and 4.6 yards per pass allowed is first in the league. New England is second in the league in scoring at 30.0 points per game, but just 23rd (tied) with 5.2 yards per play.

The Eagles will have a challenge ahead of them with New England's defense, especially with an offense that is tied for 23rd in the NFL averaging 5.2 yards per play but third in the league in third-down conversion percentage (48.4%). The Eagles are just 21st in yards per pass (6.4) and pass yards per game (219.7), but 11th in rush yards per game (127.3). Philadelphia takes a lot of heat on the defensive side of the ball, but is eighth in yards allowed per game (326.3) and fifth in yards per carry allowed (3.8). The Eagles allow seven yards per pass (20th in NFL) and 239 pass yards per game (16th in NFL). Sunday will be a true test for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit.

Prediction

The Patriots still have a great defense but are facing a similar problem against an Eagles run offense that averages 127.3 yards per game (11th in the NFL). Philadelphia likes to control the clock and wear down the opponent, which could present problems for New England if it doesn't get off the field. The Patriots also allow 4.7 yards per carry (26th in NFL), which also benefits the Eagles and how they want to use two tight end sets and keep an offense that averages 30 points per game off the field.

Philadelphia can also make New England one dimensional with the fourth-ranked run defense (87.3 yards per game) facing an offense that just averages 3.3 yards per carry. The Eagles can control this game in the trenches and keep the score low. This game can be won by Philadelphia, and the Eagles will pull off the upset.

Pick: Eagles 26, Patriots 24