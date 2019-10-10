Patriots vs. Giants odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 85-57 run

Rookie Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will be looking to get back on track, but they face a tall task as they head into Foxborough to meet the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Jones lost his first game as a starter last Sunday when the Giants struggled with a running game still missing star Saquon Barkley (ankle) in a loss to the Vikings. Barkley and backup Wayne Gallman (concussion) are both out on Thursday. Meanwhile, ageless Tom Brady and the Patriots' defense didn't miss a beat in dismantling the Redskins, costing Jay Gruden his job. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 17-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Giants odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you commit to any Giants vs. Patriots picks, you need to read the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Patriots are allowing just 6.8 points and 238.4 yards per game, and they have 11 interceptions and 24 sacks to lead both categories by four. Linebacker Jamie Collins has done a little bit of everything, with 4.5 sacks and three picks. Devin McCourty has four interceptions to lead a pass defense that allows just 160.4 yards per game. New England had six sacks last Sunday, with Dont'a Hightower, Chase Winovich and Michael Bennett making Colt McCoy's day miserable.

Brady, who is 11-1 on Thursday nights, now has 71,923 career passing yards, trailing only Peyton Manning (71,940) and Drew Brees (74,845) on the all-time list, and he isn't slowing down. He threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns against the Redskins and has 1,409 yards and 10 TDs this season. Wide receiver Julian Edelman has been his safety blanket, catching 29 balls for 336 yards, while Josh Gordon has chipped in 19 for 280.

But just because New England appears to be rolling through another regular season doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Giants spread on Thursday Night Football.

Jones was held to 182 yards passing last Sunday, but he showed his potential in his previous two starts, throwing for 336 yards to beat the Bucs and 225 to top the Redskins. He has thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns. Top wideout Sterling Shepard (25 catches) will be out with a concussion, so another player will need to step up. Darius Slayton can make plays and had 62 yards on four catches Sunday, while newcomer Golden Tate will get more opportunities after catching three balls for 13 yards in his first game back from suspension.

The Giants are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season, and they've been an underdog both times. Against the Redskins, Jets, and Bills the last three weeks, the Patriots would have only covered a 17-point spread once. They beat Buffalo by six and edged the Jets by 16 before dismantling the Redskins, 33-7.

