Patriots vs. Giants odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 85-57 run

Two teams seemingly going in opposite directions face off when the New York Giants visit Foxborough to try to upset the unbeaten New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots continued to roll behind the league's top defense and ageless quarterback Tom Brady, and they throttled the Redskins 33-7 on Sunday. Quarterback Daniel Jones faltered after winning his first two starts as the Vikings shut down the Giants' offense for a 28-10 victory. Brady has dominated on Thursday nights (11-1) and the Patriots are 13-6 on this stage. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.

The model knows Brady still gets the most publicity, but it's New England's top-ranked defense that has been raising eyebrows by allowing just 6.8 points per game. Linebacker Jamie Collins has been a one-man wrecking crew, with 4.5 sacks and three interceptions to go with 27 tackles. Devin McCourty has four picks and the Patriots have 11, four more than any other team this season.

Brady has thrown for 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. His most reliable target is veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has 29 catches for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Sony Michel can make noise when he finds his groove, as he did last Sunday against the Redskins, when he ran for 91 yards and a score on 16 carries.

But just because the New England appears to be rolling through another regular season doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Giants spread on Thursday Night Football.

Jones has thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns in his three starts, and he has a reliable tight end in Evan Engram, who leads the team with 33 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns. The big question with the Giants surrounds star running back Saquon Barkley, who has 237 yards in two-plus games. He suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago and has been sidelined since. His backup, Wayne Gallman, suffered a concussion last Sunday and is out for Thursday. Jon Hilliman would start if Barkley and Gallman are both sidelined.

The Giants' defense has struggled, but New York does have the talent to make plays, with linebackers Markus Golden (4.5 sacks) and Ryan Connelly (one sack, two INTs) anchoring the unit. The Giants also could make a splash on special teams, with Corey Ballentine returning two kicks for 76 yards Sunday, including a 52-yarder.

