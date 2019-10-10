Patriots vs. Giants odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 85-57 run

The Patriots will face their second NFC East foe in a row, and they'll be looking for the same result as unbeaten New England hosts the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Pats improved to 5-0 with a 33-7 rout of the Redskins on Sunday, holding them to 220 yards as the defense continued its stunning run. Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level, throwing for 348 yards in the victory, and the Giants' pass defense is vulnerable. Meanwhile, New York faltered against the Vikings in a 28-10 loss and hope to get rookie quarterback Daniel Jones back on track. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 17-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5, down two from where the line opened. Before you commit to any Giants vs. Patriots picks, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Giants vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football 10,000 times.

The model knows the Patriots' defense has been far and away the best in the league by almost any measure. New England allows just 6.8 points and 238.4 yards per game and has been tremendously disruptive, easily leading the league in sacks (24) and interceptions (11). Linebacker Jamie Collins leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has three interceptions. He returned one of those picks for a touchdowns and also has a fumble recovery. Safety Devin McCourty has a team-high four picks.

As long as it has Brady, the offense can still put up big numbers. Brady has 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and moved into third on the NFL's all-time yardage list Sunday. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (29 catches for 336 yards) and Josh Gordon (19-180) are the playmakers, and running back James White (22-178) also has a major role in the passing game.

But just because New England appears to be rolling through another regular season doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Giants spread on Thursday Night Football.

Jones was held to 182 yards passing last Sunday, but he showed his potential in his previous two starts, throwing for 336 yards to beat the Bucs and 225 to top the Redskins. He has thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns. Top wideout Sterling Shepard (25 catches) will be out with a concussion, so another player will need to step up. Darius Slayton can make plays and had 62 yards on four catches Sunday, while newcomer Golden Tate will get more opportunities after catching three balls for 13 yards in his first game back from suspension.

The Giants are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season, and they've been an underdog both times. Against the Redskins, Jets, and Bills the last three weeks, the Patriots would have only covered a 17-point spread once. They beat Buffalo by six and edged the Jets by 16 before dismantling the Redskins, 33-7.

