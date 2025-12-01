The New England Patriots are hosting the New York Giants in the Week 13 edition of "Monday Night Football'' with New England entering the game having won a league-best nine consecutive contests, tied with the Broncos for the longest streak in the NFL. They're coming off a closer-than-expected victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, their third one-score win over their last four games. They can maintain their hold on the top spot in the conference with a win here before they head into their Week 14 bye.

The Giants lost in overtime against the Lions last week, coming from ahead to take their sixth consecutive defeat. The Giants will get rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart back in the lineup after Jameis Winston started the last two weeks, but they're only playing for draft position at this point in their season.

Will the Patriots continue their winning streak, or will the Giants snap their losing streak and deal the Pats an upset under the lights of Monday night? We'll find out soon enough. But before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Giants live

Date: Monday, Dec. 1 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 1 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN/ABC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -7.5, O/U 46.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key storylines

Jaxson Dart's return. Dart missed last week's game against the Lions and Week 11 against the Packers with a concussion but is set to return on Monday night. This will be his first game in the post-Brian Daboll era, with former offensive coordinator Mike Kafka now at the helm. Dart has played well so far this year, completing 62.7% of his passes at an average of 6.8 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also adding 317 yards and seven scores on the ground. He desperately needs to figure out a way to take fewer hits both inside and outside the pocket, and we'll get our first chance on Monday night to see if he has learned how to slide.

Drake Maye's MVP case. After Matthew Stafford's three turnovers in the Rams' loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Maye has a chance to move into the lead in the MVP race. He hasn't had a blow-up game in a few weeks now, having more muted performances in recent weeks, but if he can tear up the Giants' defense, then he can solidify himself as the front-runner heading into the Patriots' bye week.

Concerns for Giants defense. New York gave up 494 yards, 23 first downs and 34 points to the Lions last week, including 237 yards on the ground in an all-time performance by Jahmyr Gibbs, which led to the firing of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (Charlie Bullen will now be calling the defense as interim defensive coordinator). The Giants are 30th in the league in both yards and points allowed, as well as 31st in Tru Media's version of EPA per play allowed. For a team that was supposed to be built around a strong defense buoyed by an elite defensive front, it has simply not been that. Instead, the Giants have been pushed around up front for most of the year. They're fortunate here that the Patriots will be without two starting offensive linemen.

Patriots gunning for top seed. After Denver's win over Washington on Sunday night, the Patriots need to win here to retake the No. 1 seed in the AFC. (The Broncos are currently ahead due to tiebreakers.) After their bye week, the Pats return with a pair of tougher games against the Bills and Ravens, but finish out with easy division games against the Jets and Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Broncos have games remaining against the Raiders, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs and Chargers. It's going to be a dog fight down the stretch for the first-round bye.

Prediction

The Giants get Jaxson Dart back here, but I'm more concerned about their defense than I am about their offense. They are getting clocked on the ground to the tune of 5.9 (FIVE POINT NINE) yards per carry and just gave up 200 million yards (approximately) to Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 12. TreVeyon Henderson isn't Gibbs, obviously, but he has the ability to rip off huge chunk gains. And New England still has Drake Maye playing really well.

Prediction: Patriots 30, Giants 20