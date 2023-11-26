The New York Giants look for their second straight victory as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in a matchup between teams having disappointing seasons. New York (3-8) swept the Commanders last Sunday, 31-19, while New England (2-8) enters off a bye week following a 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany. The Patriots have won the last two meetings, including a 35-14 victory in 2019. New York is 3-7-1 against the spread, while New England is 2-8 ATS in 2023.

Giants vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -4.5

Giants vs. Patriots over/under: 34 points

Giants vs. Patriots money line: Patriots -215, Giants +177

Giants vs. Patriots live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Patriots can cover

New England has lost six of its last seven games but enters off a bye with quarterback issues. It's unclear whether Mac Jones will be the team's starting quarterback this weekend after he was benched late against the Colts in Week 10. Considering the team has only scored about 17 points once since Week 1, New England will likely have to rely on its defense to slow down the Giants and keep the game lower-scoring.

Two offensive weapons of note for New England are running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Demario Douglas. Stevenson has topped 100 combined rushing/receiving yards in each of the team's last two games though he's only scored three total touchdowns on the season. Douglas is the team's de-facto No. 1 receiver and has posted more than 50 receiving yards in three of the team's last four games.

Why the Giants can cover

For New York to have success, the offense must revolve around star running back Saquon Barkley. In the team's victory over Washington last week, Barkley ran for 83 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 77 or more yards in five of the last six Giants games, though he only has one rushing touchdown on the season (with four receiving scores).

Rookie undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito was excellent in Sunday's win, completing 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three scores. Facing a New England secondary that ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed (228.8), DeVito has an opportunity to find success for the second consecutive week. A balanced offense would give the Giants a strong chance to pull the home upset in Week 12.

