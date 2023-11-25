After last week's shocking win in Washington, the New York Giants look for their second straight victory in Week 12 as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Giants (3-8) beat the Commanders, 31-19 last weekend, while the Patriots (2-8) enter off a bye after a 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany in Week 10. New England has won the last two meetings, including a 35-14 victory in 2019, after losing the previous three meetings (two in Super Bowls). The Giants are 3-7-1 against the spread, while the Patriots are 2-8 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New England is a 3.5-point favorite in the Patriots vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 34. Before making any Giants vs. Patriots picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP!

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 12 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Patriots:

Giants vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -3.5

Giants vs. Patriots over/under: 34 points

Giants vs. Patriots money line: Patriots -186, Giants +155

Giants vs. Patriots picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs. Patriots live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Patriots can cover

New England has lost six of its last seven games but enters off a bye with quarterback issues. It's unclear whether Mac Jones will be the team's starting quarterback this weekend after he was benched late against the Colts in Week 10. Considering the team has only scored about 17 points once since Week 1, New England will likely have to rely on its defense to slow down the Giants and keep the game lower-scoring.

Two offensive weapons of note for New England are running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Demario Douglas. Stevenson has topped 100 combined rushing/receiving yards in each of the team's last two games though he's only scored three total touchdowns on the season. Douglas is the team's de-facto No. 1 receiver and has posted more than 50 receiving yards in three of the team's last four games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

After a rough performance in his first two career starts, quarterback Tommy DeVito was excellent in the team's win over Washington last Sunday. The undrafted rookie free agent threw for 246 yards on 18 of 26 passing and had three touchdown passes. Another efficient performance would go a long way against a New England secondary, ranked in the bottom half of the league giving up 228.8 passing yards per game.

New York's offense revolves around running back Saquon Barkley, who was excellent in the team's win last Sunday. Barkley ran 14 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Strangely, he only has one rushing touchdown against four receiving scores on the season. The Giants lead runner has gained 77 or more yards on the ground in five of the last six New York games and will likely need to do so again on Sunday to give New York a bigger chance to succeed. See which team to pick here.

How to make Patriots vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated New England vs. New York 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Giants vs. Patriots pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New England vs. New York on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Giants vs. Patriots spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.