Patriots vs. Jaguars odds: Expert picks and predictions from data scientist who's 15-5 on New England games

It's only Week 2 of the NFL season and already one of the most anticipated games is upon us. In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.

Both teams are 1-0 after hard-fought wins. The Pats survived a 27-20 home victory over the resurgent Texans, while the Jags took advantage of a late Giants muffed punt to hold on for a 20-15 win. New England is a 1-point road favorite in a game that opened as a pick'em. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from 45 to 45.5.



Oh knows the Patriots won by four in January's AFC Championship, which would cover Sunday's line with points to spare. Tom Brady had 38 passes in that game, doubling New England's rushing attempts as the team largely relied on quick hits. Danny Amendola posted a 7-84-2 stat line out of the slot, and Dion Lewis has seven catches out of the backfield. New England rattled off the last 14 points for the win.

Just because New England covered in January doesn't mean they'll win on Sunday. If Leonard Fournette (hamstring) can't go for the Jaguars, TJ Yeldon will take a majority of the handoffs. In addition to his TD grab last week, he plowed for 51 rushing yards on 14 carries. He's also a better receiver out of the backfield than Fournette, giving Jacksonville a dynamic weapon on offense.

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook, also in his second season, is a star in the making. He should have a conditioning edge over the Patriots' defensive backs on Sunday, as having played at Oklahoma, he's used to competing in hot weather. Temperatures are expected to hit 93 degrees for kickoff and could play a factor.



