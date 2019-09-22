Patriots vs. Jets final score: New England once again flexes dominance on both sides of the ball

There were no surprises in the Patriots and Jets' Week 3 matchup on Sunday as New England was able to move to 3-0 on the year after handing New York a 30-14 defeat. The Jets now are 0-3 on the season.

That score doesn't exactly indicate how big of a blowout this was for New England as there were some miscues late that resulted in New York putting up points. Offensively, Luke Falk was held to just 98 yards passing, while the Jets ran for just 36 yards. The Patriots, meanwhile, totaled 381 yards of total offense.

To see a more comprehensive breakdown of how this game went down, here are our main takeaways from the Week 3 divisional matchup.

Why the Patriots won

New England was the more talented team heading into this game, and it remained true when they kicked off. Not only was New England able to rattle off three straight touchdown drives to begin the contest, but the defense shut out the Jets offense for the entire game.

The 14 points scored came off a muffed punt and a pick-six by rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham late in the second half.

While the Patriots didn't run the ball particularly great in this game, Tom Brady and company were able to open things up downfield through play action. Brady was also able to spread the ball around efficiently, connecting with seven different pass catchers.

Why the Jets lost

New York is just an inferior team as currently constructed. Luke Falk limited his mistakes, but this contest would have been far more competitive had Sam Darnold been healthy.

Outside of a sheer lack of talent, the Jets couldn't provide enough pressure on Tom Brady as he wasn't sacked once throughout the game. The defense also allowed New England to convert on six of their 15 third down attempts. When you have the Patriots pinned on third down, you have to force them to punt it away. The Jets defense just couldn't get off the field.

Offensively, New York really struggled running the ball. Le'Veon Bell was held to just 35 yards rushing on 1.9 yards per carry, which didn't provide much breathing room for Falk to get comfortable in the pocket or utilize play action.

Turning point

The second touchdown drive for New England was the clear sign that they had this game wrapped up. After getting the ball on the Jets' 45-yard-line, Tom Brady and the Patriots offense needed just three plays to get in the end zone, a drive that was capped off with a 25-yard reception from Phillip Dorsett.

Defensively, Devin McCourty's interception in the third quarter was also a dagger in the second half.

Play of the game

Josh Gordon's 28-yard reception showed why New England's offense will be just fine without Antonio Brown. The talent to not only bring in this ball, but keep his feet in bounds, is astounding.

What made this play even more entertaining was that Tom Brady was called for a questionable intentional grounding penalty right before this. He was livid at the call and clearly took out his frustration on the Jets secondary.

Gordon, meanwhile, did seem to suffer a finger injury in this game, but doesn't appear to be too serious, as evidence by this grab.

Quotable

"Yeah, we'll just focus on today's game." -- Bill Belichick when asked about Antonio Brown.

This was clearly a storyline that was hanging over the Patriots ever since they released Brown on Friday. Now that he's gone, we get to see New England's offense look similar to what they were in Week 1 against the Steelers. Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon were big contributors and this offense should run extremely efficiently even without Brown.

What's next

The Patriots will now hit the road to take on another AFC East foe when they travel up to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Jets enter their Week 4 bye. As they regroup, they'll gear up for a difficult stretch in their schedule consisting of a road contest against the Eagles, a home game against the Cowboys and another matchup with New England in New York.

