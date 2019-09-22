Patriots vs. Jets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: New England 2-0-0; N.Y. Jets 0-2-0

What to Know

New England is 6-0 against the Jets since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. An AFC East battle is on tap between New England and the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

New England kept a clean sheet against Miami last week. New England steamrolled Miami 43-nothing. QB Tom Brady did work as he passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.70.

Meanwhile, the best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 87 yards due to penalties like the Jets did last Monday. They took a hard 23-3 fall against Cleveland. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 23-3 by the third quarter.

New England's win lifted them to 2-0 while the Jets' loss dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots have yet to throw a single interception. As for the Jets, they haven't thrown an interception yet this season, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Odds

The Patriots are a big 21-point favorite against the Jets.

Bettors have moved against the Patriots slightly, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.