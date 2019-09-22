Patriots vs. Jets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: New England 2-0-0; N.Y. Jets 0-2-0
What to Know
New England is 6-0 against the Jets since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. An AFC East battle is on tap between New England and the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
New England kept a clean sheet against Miami last week. New England steamrolled Miami 43-nothing. QB Tom Brady did work as he passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.70.
Meanwhile, the best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 87 yards due to penalties like the Jets did last Monday. They took a hard 23-3 fall against Cleveland. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 23-3 by the third quarter.
New England's win lifted them to 2-0 while the Jets' loss dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots have yet to throw a single interception. As for the Jets, they haven't thrown an interception yet this season, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $159.00
Odds
The Patriots are a big 21-point favorite against the Jets.
Bettors have moved against the Patriots slightly, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 22.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
New England have won seven out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.
- Dec 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 25, 2018 - New England 27 vs. N.Y. Jets 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - New England 26 vs. N.Y. Jets 6
- Oct 15, 2017 - New England 24 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Dec 24, 2016 - New England 41 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 27, 2016 - New England 22 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Dec 27, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 26 vs. New England 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - New England 30 vs. N.Y. Jets 23
