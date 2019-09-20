Patriots vs. Jets odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven projection model

Get ready for an AFC East battle as the Jets and Patriots square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Jets and Patriots gave bettors opposite luck in their past games. The Jets not only lost to the Browns, but failed to get within the 6.5-point spread. Meanwhile, the Patriots bettors fared much better as New England dominated Miami, beating the Dolphins 43-0. New England is favored by 22 in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under is 43.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Jets picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows New England absolutely dominated its division-rival last week, shutting out the Dolphins in a 43-0 win. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Sony Michel finished with 83 rushing yards and a score on 21 carries. Wide receiver Antonio Brown also found the end zone in his first action as a Patriot, scoring on a 20-yard pass that gave the Patriots a 13-0 lead.

The Jets, meanwhile, saw their quarterback situation get even worse when Trevor Siemian, already filling in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), hurt his ankle against the Browns. This week, New York will turn to Luke Falk, who finished with 198 yards on 20 completions last week against Cleveland. Falk threw 119 touchdowns at Washington State and recorded at least 30 touchdown passes in his final three seasons as a Cougar.

New England's offense ranks second in the league in points per game, averaging 38 points per contest so far this season. Plus, the Patriots have been unbeatable at Gillette Stadium over the years, going 17-0 in their last 17 games at home. As for New York, the Jets enter Sunday's matchup allowing opponents an average of 20 points per game.

