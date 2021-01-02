The New York Jets and the New England Patriots are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England is 6-9 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Jets are 2-13 overall and 1-6 on the road. Both teams have been eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. The Jets have locked in the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patriots vs. Jets spread: Patriots -3

Patriots vs. Jets over-under: 39.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: Jets +140; Patriots -160

What you need to know about the Patriots

New England is coming off a 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Buffalo was up 31-9 by the end of the third quarter in a game that was never really competitive. Cam Newton was sent to the bench in that game, but is expected to get the start in Week 17. Newton, a free agent after the season, might be appearing in his final game for New England.

Newton has been a strong runner this year, finding the end zone 12 times on the ground. But he's thrown just five touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. New England has a lengthy list of injury concerns this week. Running back Damien Harris (ankle) has been ruled out, as have offensive linemen David Andrews (calf) and Shaq Mason (calf). Over a dozen other players are listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Jets

After an 0-13 start, the Jets have won back-to-back games. They beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 this past Sunday. Receiver Jamison Crowder threw one touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for one TD and 92 yards. Those wins will ultimately cost New York the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but it does give the Jets some momentum heading into this matchup and ultimately into the offseason.

It's been a tough year for quarterback Sam Darnold overall, but he's played better the past two weeks. He's thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions during that span. New York is in a much better spot health-wise with only three players -- cornerback Bless Austin (illness), corner Javelin Guidry (knee) and receiver Jeff Smith (shoulder) listed as questionable.

