The New York Jets (6-10) will be eyeing a rare road win against the New England Patriots (4-12) on Sunday afternoon. Both AFC East rivals have already been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the final week of the regular season. New England picked up a 15-10 road win in the first meeting between these teams, but that game came in Week 3. The Patriots are coming off a 27-21 loss to Buffalo, while the Jets fell to Cleveland in a 37-20 final last week..

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are favored by 2 points in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under is 29 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Jets vs. Patriots picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Patriots vs. Jets spread: Patriots -2

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 29 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: Patriots -138, Jets +116

Why the Patriots can cover

This rivalry has been as one-sided as any series in the NFL over the past decade, as New England has won 15 straight meetings overall and 12 straight at home. The Patriots escaped with a road win at MetLife Stadium in September, as veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott finished with 80 rushing yards. Elliott scored a touchdown in a 27-21 loss to Buffalo last week, as the Patriots easily covered the 15.5-point spread.

New York has lost seven of its last nine games and has allowed 31.7 points per game during its last three games. The Jets were blown out by the Browns last week, giving up 309 passing yards and three touchdowns to quarterback Joe Flacco. They have only covered the spread once in their last nine games, and they have failed to cover in six straight games against New England.

Why the Jets can cover

New England has been one of the worst teams to wager on over the past two seasons, covering the spread just five times in its last 20 games. The Patriots are an NFL-worst 1-7 in their eight home games, and they have only covered the spread once in their last five January outings. Zappe finished with zero touchdowns and three interceptions against Buffalo last week, while Ezekiel Elliott was the leading rusher with just 39 yards.

New York's offense has shown signs of life over the past month, scoring 30 points on two occasions and averaging 20 points per game during a four-game stretch. Running back Breece Hall has averaged 90.5 rushing yards and run for two scores over the past two weeks. New England is within reach of the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, so the Patriots have no incentive to win on Sunday.

