Two AFC East rivals coming off their bye weeks will face off Sunday when Mac Jones and the New England Patriots host Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on CBS and Paramount+. The Jets (6-3) sit ahead of the Patriots (5-4) in the AFC East standings and earned a 20-17 upset win against the Buffalo Bills before their bye. But the Patriots, who pulverized the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Week 9, defeated the Jets in East Rutherford 22-17 just two weeks ago. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get 50% off your first year when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 38. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR. Offer valid until 12/31, so sign up now here..

How to watch Jets vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Jets date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Patriots vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Jets vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Jets, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. Bill Belichick's team has history on its side, having won its last 13 games against the Jets, including in Week 9 when the Patriots were also the three-point favorites. While both teams have had time to prepare for Sunday's game, the Patriots shouldn't have a problem winning by at least one field goal..

Wilson threw three interceptions when he last faced New England. The Patriots' defense has been solid outside of being out-run and out-scrambled by Justin Fields in Week 7. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get 50% off your first year with promo code ALLYEAR here.